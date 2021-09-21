Pakistan reports 1,897 new Covid cases, lowest in two months
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 1,897 new Covid infections on Tuesday, the lowest in two months, the NCOC data showed while the positivity rate has been dropped to 4.10 percent today.

According to daily data issued by the National Command and Operation Center, at least 81 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel Covid infection. The death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,327 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,227,905.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,618 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,137,656. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 62,922.

At least 451,448 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 423,670 in Punjab 171,589 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,348 in Islamabad, 32,722 in Balochistan, 33,821 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,257 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,449 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,289 in Sindh, 5,426 KP, 904 in Islamabad, 733 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,231 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,950,039 since the first case was reported.

