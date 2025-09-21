H-1B Visa $100k Fee won’t affect Travelers or Existing Holders, White House clarifies

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump’s new policy about H-1B visa sends tremors through corporate America and global tech industry, as visa holders need to pay $100,000 fee to work in US.

The sudden policy was said to protect American workers but has immediately triggered chaos and panic among thousands of skilled foreign professionals.

Confusion deepened after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted fee might be annual, forcing tech giants to urgently warn employees against leaving the US Many H-1B holders reportedly rushed back from overseas within hours of landing abroad, terrified they’d be hit with the massive new charge.

H-1B Visa Fee Update

White House spokesperson cleared air that the fee is one-time charge per petition and does not apply to current visa holders, renewals, or re-entries. Still, the damage was done as Indian IT body Nasscom warned the executive order could “upend global operations” for firms that depend on sending talent to America.

Adding to shock, White House revealed that only petitions deemed in national interest may escape staggering fee. Federal agencies are now tasked with rewriting wage rules, boosting audits, and prioritizing high-paid workers, a dramatic overhaul of a program long dominated by IT outsourcing companies.

With share of H-1B workers in tech skyrocketing, the shocking amount marks seismic jolt for global talent pipeline.

For now, fear and uncertainty grip the H-1B community, and the world is watching how America’s boldest visa gamble yet will play out.