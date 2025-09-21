Major investments expected as Saudi Crown Prince MBS visits Pakistan this November

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Pakistan this November with a delegation of top business leaders in what is said to be a massive investment opportunity and a boost to Pakistan’s economy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coordinator Ikhtiar Wali Khan confirmed the development, days after Islamabad, and Riyadh signed historic agreement.

Pakistan’s strong response to May attacks and its support after Iran incident actions earned international recognition. Iftikhar also noted Pakistan’s leadership role in Qatar, further elevating Pakistan’s standing in the Muslim world.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia recently signed a mutual defense pact in Riyadh, declaring that any attack on one nation will be considered an attack on both. For the first time, Islamabad publicly confirmed that its nuclear capabilities could be extended to Saudi Arabia, placing the kingdom under a nuclear umbrella.

Around 1,500 Pakistani troops are already stationed in Saudi Arabia, strengthening military collaboration. Analysts say the pact not only boosts Pakistan’s role in Middle Eastern security but also sends a bold message to regional rivals and the world, while reinforcing Saudi-Pakistan strategic ties.

The development is also expected to further increase military’s influence over national policy, marking historic moment in Pakistan’s defense and diplomatic landscape.