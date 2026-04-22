Nepra License Made Mandatory For Solar System Users In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Energy has made it mandatory for all users installing solar systems to obtain a NEPRA license.

According to NEPRA sources, users will now be required to obtain a license for electricity generation under the revised system.

Previously, distribution companies were allowed to issue licenses for systems up to 25 kilowatts. Under the amendments introduced by the Power Division, obtaining a NEPRA license has now been made compulsory.

Users will also be required to submit a pay order in NEPRA’s name as a fee, based on their load requirements.

Earlier, free licenses were issued for systems up to 25 kilowatts. However, under the new rules, users will have to pay an additional charge of Rs1,000 per kilowatt.

Officials say the new amendments will allow users to be connected under the net billing project, while those using hybrid solar systems will be exempt from licensing requirements.