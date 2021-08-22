Afghan woman delivers baby girl aboard US military plane
Web Desk
11:04 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
BERLIN — The US military says an Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Germany’s Ramstein Air Base.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military’s Air Mobility Command posted on Twitter that the mother began having complications during the flight on Saturday. It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

On arrival at Ramstein, US medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay. “The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

