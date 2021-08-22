Afghan woman delivers baby girl aboard US military plane
Share
BERLIN — The US military says an Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Germany’s Ramstein Air Base.
The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.
The military’s Air Mobility Command posted on Twitter that the mother began having complications during the flight on Saturday. It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”
On arrival at Ramstein, US medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay. “The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.
- Afghan woman delivers baby girl aboard US military plane11:04 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
- OIC calls on Taliban to respect international humanitarian law10:26 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan introduces new system for verification of national identity ...09:01 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
- Film star Meera’s message for men after attack on Lahore TikTok ...07:59 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
-
- Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi shares new bold photos with her ...05:05 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
- Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut by sharing letter from Afghan ...04:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
- Madhuri Dixit, Shehnaaz Gill set stage ablaze with breathtaking dance ...02:02 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021