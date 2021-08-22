OIC calls on Taliban to respect international humanitarian law

RIYADH — The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the Taliban to respect international humanitarian law and the right to life and security.

During an emergency meeting of the 57-member body to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Sunday, the OIC said it would seek to help achieve peace in Afghanistan and facilitate evacuation operations from the country.

OIC Secretary-General Dr Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen said the organisation expected a comprehensive dialogue and national reconciliation from the authorities in Afghanistan.

The OIC said that Afghanistan should never again be allowed to shelter “terrorist organisations”.

The OIC’s final communiqué said that member states were concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as a result of the influx of displaced people.

It said the organisation was committed to helping Afghanistan and bringing peace to the country.

The OIC stands with the Afghan people and emphasized that their rights should be protected, the statement said. It also called on Afghan parties to resolve their differences “peacefully.”

The emergency meeting was requested by Saudi Arabia.