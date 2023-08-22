BISE DG Khan 9th Class Result 2023 – Check Results Here

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has announced the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I 2023.

The candidates can check the results here https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/

DG Khan Board Class 9 Result 2023

Check result in BISE DG Khan Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette

The gazette of Class 9 Result 2023 will be available soon…

How to check BISE DG Khan Class 9 Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800295.

Several boards in Punjab including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sahiwal, and Multan boards will announce the results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2023 results today.

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.