PAKvAFG: Pakistan set 202-run target for Afghanistan in first ODI

HAMBANTOTA – Pakistan have set an easy target of 202 runs for Afghanistan in the first game of the three-match ODI series being played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Afghan bowlers showed incredible performance with ball as Pakistan suffered early losses Fakhar Zaman was removed for two and skipper Babar Azam departed for duck.

Opener Imamul Haq tried to build the score after early losses as he smashed 61 off 94 before being sent to packing by Mohammad Nabi.

Rizwan made 21 runs while Shahdab Khan scored 39 and Iftikhar Ahmed 30 to take the score to 201 for the opponent team.

Afghanistan’s Mujeebur Rahman took three wickets while Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi claimed two wickets each as they removed all batting line of Pakistan in 47.1 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Babar XI enter the series after thrashing Lankan Lions in the Test series last month and defeated New Zealand 4-1 at home in One-Day Internationals in April-May this year. In light of previous performances, Green Shirts aimed to extend winning momentum.

With Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 being around the corner, the three-match series is said to be an opportunity for Team Green to review the squad and chalk out future strategy.

Pakistan, Afghanistan ODI Venue

Pakistan, and Afghanistan will lock horns at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Pakistan, Afghanistan Match Time

The match will start at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Afghanistan Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wafadar Momand.

The playing XI will be announced by the both teams shortly before the start of the match.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI Live Streaming

The match will be live telecast on PTV sports while several apps will also provide live scoring details to the cricket fans.

More to follow...