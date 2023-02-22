2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023: FG Polo, Master mark victories

LAHORE – FG Polo and Master Paints registered victories on the second day of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.
Raul Laplacette shone in FG Polo’s 6-4 triumph over Diamond Paints in the first match of the day. Raul Laplacette was in sublime form and amused the spectators with his excellent polo skills and techniques as he fired in five fabulous goals. Mian Abbas Mukhtar also played well and converted one goal in FG Polo’s tally. Chulo Corti banged in a brace while Nico Roberts and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck one goal each for Diamond Paints.
FG Polo started the match with two back-to-back goals to earn a 2-0 lead but Diamond Paints bounced back with a conversion of a 40-yard penalty to reduce the margin to 1-2. Diamond Paints dominated the second chukker by thrashing in two back-to-back goals to gain a slight 3-2 lead but FG Polo scored an equalizer to level the score at 3-3. In the third and fourth chukkers, FG Polo team turned the tables by converting three goals against one by Diamond Paints to win the match by 6-4.
Manuel Crispo excelled in Master Paints’ 8½-6 triumph over DS Polo in the second match. In-form Manuel Crispo did the magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in four fantastic goals while Pelagio Balazaldi and Agha Musa Ali Khan thrashed in two goals each for Master Paints. Hissam Ali Hyder though played extremely well as he converted five impressive goals and Bilal Haye struck one, yet their efforts couldn’t yield fruit for DS Polo.
Both the teams started the match well but Master Paints played a bit better polo to take a slight 3-2 lead just before the end of the first chukker. DS Polo dominated the second chukker by slamming in two goals to take a slight 4-3 lead. Master Paints made a strong comeback by firing in four fabulous goals against one by DS Polo to gain a 7-5 lead. Both the sides scored one goal each with Master Paints, having a half goal handicap advantage, won the match by 8½-6. Two important matches will be played tomorrow (Thursday).
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Wednesday as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,400 per tola to reach Rs195,600.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs167,695.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs197,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $8 to reach $1,840 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
