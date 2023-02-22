2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023: FG Polo, Master mark victories

LAHORE – FG Polo and Master Paints registered victories on the second day of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.

Raul Laplacette shone in FG Polo’s 6-4 triumph over Diamond Paints in the first match of the day. Raul Laplacette was in sublime form and amused the spectators with his excellent polo skills and techniques as he fired in five fabulous goals. Mian Abbas Mukhtar also played well and converted one goal in FG Polo’s tally. Chulo Corti banged in a brace while Nico Roberts and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck one goal each for Diamond Paints.

FG Polo started the match with two back-to-back goals to earn a 2-0 lead but Diamond Paints bounced back with a conversion of a 40-yard penalty to reduce the margin to 1-2. Diamond Paints dominated the second chukker by thrashing in two back-to-back goals to gain a slight 3-2 lead but FG Polo scored an equalizer to level the score at 3-3. In the third and fourth chukkers, FG Polo team turned the tables by converting three goals against one by Diamond Paints to win the match by 6-4.

Manuel Crispo excelled in Master Paints’ 8½-6 triumph over DS Polo in the second match. In-form Manuel Crispo did the magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in four fantastic goals while Pelagio Balazaldi and Agha Musa Ali Khan thrashed in two goals each for Master Paints. Hissam Ali Hyder though played extremely well as he converted five impressive goals and Bilal Haye struck one, yet their efforts couldn’t yield fruit for DS Polo.

Both the teams started the match well but Master Paints played a bit better polo to take a slight 3-2 lead just before the end of the first chukker. DS Polo dominated the second chukker by slamming in two goals to take a slight 4-3 lead. Master Paints made a strong comeback by firing in four fabulous goals against one by DS Polo to gain a 7-5 lead. Both the sides scored one goal each with Master Paints, having a half goal handicap advantage, won the match by 8½-6. Two important matches will be played tomorrow (Thursday).