Former MQM senator Mian Ateeq arrested in Lahore

10:28 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Former MQM senator Mian Ateeq arrested in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Police have arrested former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh in a case related to the forgery of documents.

Lahore Qila Gujjar Singh police took Mian Ateeq into custody after receiving a request from Rawalpindi police in this regard.

The case is registered against the politician and other suspects at the Ganj Mandi Police Station for allegedly supplying forged property documents.  

All the suspects including the MQM leader were on the run since the registration of the case in June 2021.

A spokesperson of the Rawalpindi police told media that the case is being investigated on merit.

Mian Ateeq Shaikh has been served as a senator from March 2015 to March 2021.

MQM delegation calls on PM Imran in Karachi 10:49 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

KARACHI – A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in ...

More From This Category
Tension grips Tando Allahyar after violent ...
10:01 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Remnants of militant groups want to create ...
09:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Pakistan seeks Tehran assistance to arrest Saudi ...
09:07 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Pakistan Army ranked among world’s top 10 ...
08:09 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
One dead, eight missing as strong winds knock ...
07:40 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Stage actors Naseem Vicky, Agha Majid escape ...
02:27 PM | 22 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hina Altaf’s father passes away
08:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr