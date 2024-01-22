Search

Daily Horoscope - 22nd January 2024

Web Desk
08:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2024
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries

Today, you may find several chances to prepare a new image of yourself as hard worker and steadfast man. You can reduce a lot of the stress related to today’s financial obligations by planning and thinking. Be positive and focused in life.

Taurus

Today, it does prove to be true that your self-control in terms of your default habits, you can find yourself in a very difficult situation related to your financial matters. Stay focused and thrilled.

Gemini 

Today, you may be investing in risk-free property business or new tasks related to business. There is an opportunity that you are flourishing in making money from transactions in reality. Be positive and practical minded.

Cancer

Today, your path may also be difficult, and you will not be ready to achieve your goals quickly. You may suffer due to your relationship. You need to show patience to your near and dear friends and family members. Be conscious of your chronic health issues.

Leo

Today, you will receive blessings in the style of improvement in your present financial condition. Many of you have already been blessed with extraordinary knowledge related to finance and investing. It’s high time to start investment in public sector. Invite you family members for success.

Virgo

Today, your health may be excellent but don’t need to do over work and over-consciousness. You may get maximum property but stay calm and serene. Be health conscious but take exercise daily. Stay composed and disciplined.

Libra

Today, it is possible that you may face some difficult situations in your studies. You have to accomplish your tasks timely and ignore criticism of your colleagues. You would expect to experience an increase in your health and fitness. Spend time with your family.

Scorpio 

Today, you need to refuse to accept something that you need to be justified. Scorpio people have the vision to achieve their goals, and the way they make their money is also responsible for increasing the bottom lines of their business. Distribute alms among the poor and the deserving.

Sagittarius

Today, the good news is that you attract everything you want into your life. It is possible that the first half today. Be optimist to face odds of life. Be matured and sensible in life.

Capricorn

Today, you may have the good news that you can learn new things as well as increase the variety of things you do. You need to plan a recreational visit with family after hectic works.

Aquarius 

Today, keep moving forward and don't give up at any stage for official tasks. The simplest days of your life are still ahead of you. You have to adapt a conscious and calculated attitude. Be positive and practical minded.

Pisces

Today, you may find a challenging situation to decide the best for you. Do seek insight and pulse for the future tasks. Stay composed and organized. Enjoy every bit of life.

Winter chill sets in as Karachi receives early morning rain

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

