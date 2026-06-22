Gold Rates jump to Rs442,636 per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Price

KARACHI – Gold opened week in Pakistan with a decent hike amid gains in global bullion market. The price of 24Karat gold rose by Rs4,643 per tola, pushing the rate to Rs442,636. The price of 10 grams of gold also moved higher, climbing by Rs4,179 to reach Rs378,345.

Gold Rates Today

Unit Previous Price Increase Latest Price Gold Per Tola Rs437,993 +Rs4,643 Rs442,636 Gold 10 Grams Rs374,166 +Rs4,179 Rs378,345 Gold Per Ounce $4,156 +$46 $4,202 Silver Per Tola Rs6,962 +Rs189 Rs7,151

The latest increase comes after a relatively stable trading session on Saturday, when the per-tola gold rate slipped by just Rs43 to settle at Rs437,993.

Market experts attributed the rise in local prices to the strong performance of gold in global markets. Internationally, gold gained $46 per ounce, taking its price to $4,202 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also followed the upward trend. The rate of silver increased by Rs189 per tola, reaching Rs7,151 in the domestic market.