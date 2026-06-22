Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Per tola Gold Price – 22 June 2026

Pakistan’s gold market remained stable, with prices recording another decline amid a broader downturn in international bullion rates.

On Monday, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs43 to settle at Rs437,993. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold edged down by Rs39, reaching Rs374,166.

Gold Rates Today

Unit Price Gold (per tola) 437,993 Gold (10 grams) 374,166 Silver (per tola) 6,962

The latest adjustment comes after a sharp correction on Friday, when the price of gold per tola plunged by Rs14,900, bringing the local rate down to Rs438,036. The back-to-back declines indicate continued pressure on the domestic bullion market.

In the international market, gold prices also moved lower. The price of the precious metal slipped by $0.40 per ounce to $4,155.60, including a premium of $20. The slight decline in global rates contributed to the downward movement in Pakistan’s gold market.

Market analysts note that local gold prices generally track international trends and currency movements. As global bullion prices softened, domestic rates reflected the impact, resulting in another day of losses for investors and traders.