‘Social distancing’: Punjab decides to close markets, shopping malls till Tuesday

LAHORE – In a bid to avoid public gathering, the Punjab government has decided to shutdown all markets, shopping malls and restaurants from Saturday (21.03.2020) till 9.00 AM Tuesday (24.03.2020) after coronavirus cases rises to 100 in the province.

According to a notification issued, in view of experts' advice regarding 'social distancing measures' and to avoid public contact over the long weekend all markets, shopping malls and restaurants shall remain closed.

The order is not applicable to pharmacies, dispensaries, clinics, grocery stores, karyana stores, bakeries, atta chakkis, tandoors, milk shops, auto workshops, petrol pumps while chicken and meat shops, fruits & vegetable shops and all kind of mandis including grain, fruit and vegetable.

Furthermore, take away/home delivery service from restaurants shall be allowed. This order shall remain in force in the entire province of Punjab with immediate effect till 9:00 AM Tuesday up to 24.03.2020 unless modified.