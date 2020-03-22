Section 144 imposed in Islamabad amid Coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD - Keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus pandemic cases in the Federal capital, the Islamabad District Administration imposed Article 144 in the city.

District Magistrate Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat issued the notification into the matter.

According to the notification, the excise and taxation office, property dealing offices, beauty parlors and saloons would also remain closed for the same period.

The notifications said restaurants and shopping malls would remain closed latest by 2200 hours. However, the restaurants and food outlets would be allowed to continue their delivery and takeaway services beyond the said time.