Web Desk
11:49 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
China's Wuhan provides hope for rest of the world, says WHO chief
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said it is a "success that China has reported no new domestic cases of COVID - 19 for the first time since the epidemic outbreak started.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said that the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak in China, provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation of COVID-19 can be turned around that the coronavirus can be suppressed.

