10:31 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus death toll rises to over 11,000 across the globe
ROME – Coronavirus has cast havoc in Italy where the death toll reached 4,032 after 627 deaths the biggest day-to-day increase in the country's four-week epidemic.

Globally, more than eleven thousand people have died in one hundred eighty-five countries and more than two hundred seventy thousand infected by coronavirus.

The death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed five thousand in Europe, the new epicentre of the pandemic, with Italy, Spain and Germany reporting a steep rise in infections.

Spain's death toll has also increased to more than one thousand.

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 1,556 and the total number of people infected now exceeds twenty thousand.

In the United States, a number of US states have ordered shutdowns.

The virus has claimed nearly two hundred thirty lives in the United States and infected more than eighteen thousand five hundred.                                             

Meanwhile, Co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma has announced to donate medical equipment to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and other Asian countries to fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Colombia.

Coronavirus: Rishi Kapoor advises PM Imran 'with all due respect'
02:17 PM | 21 Mar, 2020

