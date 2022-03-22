Kubra Khan opens up about undergoing cosmetic surgery
Share
Lollywood diva Kubra Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.
Stealing hearts with her versatility and drop-dead gorgeous looks, the 28-year-old was recently spotted in the talk show 'The Big Pick' hosted by Hassan Chaudhry.
Among the plethora of topics, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actor touched upon her personal life, future projects, endless trolling and much more.
The Alif star also got candid about going under the knife and answered questions regarding having any cosmetic surgery. She admitted that basic cosmetic fixes are done by almost everyone in showbiz.
“Basic things are done by everyone, lasers treatments and other things. They are done obviously to keep their skin fresh. I would rather like to do the gym as it’s a great stress reliever and also a healthy thing to do”.
Further, she stated that if anyone feels insecure about their looks and surgery is the solution then they should not hesitate and go for it.
“I am different, more of a happy go lucky sort of person, I prefer doing other things which keep me busy instead of believing in having certain kind of looks so I won’t go for it," she added.
On the work front, Kubra Khan has been praised for her performance in the star-studded drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ and 'Sang-e-Mah'.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Kubra Khan reacts as Mahira Khan shares pictures ... 11:35 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Mahira Khan, the undisputed superstar of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, recently treated her fans with her stunning ...
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Peshawar06:09 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Azerbaijan’s defence minister, Kyrgyzstan’s FM call on Pakistan ...05:43 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
-
- OIC moot: PM Imran calls on Muslim world to adopt united front to ...04:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
- Wasim Akram wishes his ‘love’ Shaniera on 40th birthday01:11 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022