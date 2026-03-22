Pakistan bears Rs69b burden to stabilize petroleum prices: FinMin

ISLAMABAD – Federal Finance Minister Aurangzeb said the government has absorbed a burden of Rs69 billion to keep petroleum product prices stable.

Speaking at a press conference, he stated that daily meetings are being held to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG across the country.

He added that efforts are being made to minimize the burden on the public, stressing that resources are limited, while the prime minister has directed that maximum relief be provided to citizens.

Aurangzeb expressed hope that the supply chain situation will improve by April, adding that demand management and energy conservation measures are under consideration, especially amid fears that tensions or conflict could disrupt energy infrastructure.

He further said the government is moving towards targeted relief aimed at deserving segments, urging collective efforts to steer the country out of the crisis.