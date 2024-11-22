Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as IPP central information secretary

SIALKOT – Senior politician Firdous Ashiq Awan has resigned as central information secretary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Awan has sent his resignation to the party head Aleem Khan, stating that she was unable to perform the party responsibilities due to personal engagements and health issues.

She asked the party head to accept her resignation from the post, adding that she will continue to serve the party as a member for the national and public interest.

It is recalled that Firdous Ashiq Awam had joined the IPP after parting ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

She has served as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting from 2019 to 2020.