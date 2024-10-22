US places curbs on several firms for supporting Pakistan, Iran weapon programs

WASHINGTON, DC – The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has placed curbs on 26 entities for allegedly supporting weapons progams in Pakistan and Iran, and aiding Russia in Ukraine war.

The entities, mostly in Pakistan (16), China (6), UAE (3) and Egypt (1), have allegedly committed violations of export controls, involvement in weapons programs of concern, and evasion of US sanctions and export controls on Russia and Iran.

Nine of the entities under the destination of Pakistan were added for acting as front companies and procurement agents for the Advanced Engineering Research Organization, a Pakistan-based company added to the Entity List in 2014. The remaining 7 Pakistani entities were added for contributions to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, BIS said in an official statement.

Three entities under the destination of the UAE and one under the destination of Egypt were added for acquiring and attempting to acquire U.S.-origin parts to evade U.S. sanctions and export controls imposed following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Six entities under the destination of the China were added for acquiring U.S.-origin items in support of the PRC’s military modernization, dilatory and evasive conduct during end-use checks, and procurement of U.S.-origin items for Iran’s weapons of mass destruction and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs.

“We are vigilant in defending U.S. national security from bad actors who seek to evade U.S. sanctions and export controls,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F. Estevez. “Our actions today send a message to malicious actors that if they violate our controls, they will pay a price.”