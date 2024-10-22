Psx Climbs 750 Points Amid Broad Based Buying After Constitutional Tweaks

LAHORE – Pakistan Stock Exchange saw robust performance, with benchmark KSE-100 Index moving nearly 750 points. to 86,807 after constitutional amendments.

The surge in index was driven by widespread buying across several key sectors, including automobiles, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, and oil and gas exploration. Major stocks such as OGDC, PPL, SSGC, HBL, and MEBL all traded positively, significantly contributing to the market’s overall gains.

On Tuesday, trading volume was robust, with approximately 285,705,907 shares changing hands. Market pundits link the record rally to improved economic indicators, particularly the announcement of a current account surplus for September.

Additionally, the recent approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill by parliament has helped to alleviate political uncertainty, further bolstering investor confidence.

As the market continues to respond positively to these developments, investors are expressing growing optimism about the future outlook for the Stock Exchange.