Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PSX climbs 750 points amid Broad-Based Buying after constitutional tweaks

Psx Climbs 750 Points Amid Broad Based Buying After Constitutional Tweaks

LAHORE – Pakistan Stock Exchange saw robust performance, with benchmark KSE-100 Index moving nearly 750 points. to 86,807 after constitutional amendments.

The surge in index was driven by widespread buying across several key sectors, including automobiles, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, and oil and gas exploration. Major stocks such as OGDC, PPL, SSGC, HBL, and MEBL all traded positively, significantly contributing to the market’s overall gains.

On Tuesday, trading volume was robust, with approximately 285,705,907 shares changing hands. Market pundits link the record rally to improved economic indicators, particularly the announcement of a current account surplus for September.

Additionally, the recent approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill by parliament has helped to alleviate political uncertainty, further bolstering investor confidence.

As the market continues to respond positively to these developments, investors are expressing growing optimism about the future outlook for the Stock Exchange.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates 22 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.75 279.45
Euro EUR 300.85 303.60
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50 364.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.30 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.10
US Dollar DD USD-DD 277.75 279.45
US Dollar TT USD-TT 277.75 279.45
Australian Dollar AUD 185.35 187.60
Bahrain Dinar BHD 730.70 738.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 204.15
China Yuan CNY 38.88 39.28
Danish Krone DKK 40.29 40.69
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.87 906.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.13 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.21 178.21
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.55 25.85
Omani Riyal OMR 715.30 723.80
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 76.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.90 212.90
Swedish Krona SEK 26.51 26.81
Swiss Franc CHF 318.90 321.70
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.55 25.85

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search