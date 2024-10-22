Maximum time for hugs at airport announced

WELLINGTON – An airport in New Zealand has come up with an innovative approach to keep traffic flow smooth in its drop-off zone.

The management of the Dunedin Airport has placed sign boards in the zone with a message that there is three-minute limit on hugs.

“Max hug time 3 minutes. For fonders farewells please use the car park,” read a message on the sign board.

“It’s hard to say goodbye so make it quick. Three minutes max,” says one of the sign boards at the airport.

The management said that those seeking “fonder farewells” should go to the car park where they can huge for 15-mintues.

Dunedin Airport Dan De Bono CEO said the step has been taken to keep the traffic into the terminal flowing smoothly.

“We’re trying to have fun with it. It is an airport, and those drop-off locations are common locations for farewells” he told Radio New Zealand.