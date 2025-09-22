Babar Azam joining Pakistan squad in Dubai amid Green Shirts’ struggles in Asia Cup?

DUBAI – Pakistan’s cricket team is struggling to secure single win against India in ongoing Asia Cup 2025, having lost two consecutive matches. The absence of senior players like Babar Azam and Rizwan from squad left experimental team performing admirably but not strong enough to overcome arch-rivals twice.

Amid mounting pressure, reports are emerging that star batsman Babar Azam may join squad in UAE, providing experience and firepower Green Shirts need to turn their campaign around.

Speculation about Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam joining the national red-ball squad in Dubai has been put to rest. Head coach Azhar Mahmood clarified on social media platform X that Babar is not in Dubai but is currently at a golf course in Lahore.

“Breaking news: Babar spotted in Dubai 👀 … oh wait, that’s just him slicing another superb golf shot on a beautiful golf course here in Lahore 🤣⛳ #Lahore#Golf #PAKvIND @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/Ynr7V16hfI — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 21, 2025

To confirm, Mahmood also shared a photo of himself playing golf alongside former skipper.

Rumors had been circulating on social media suggesting that the star batter would be joining the squad in Dubai, but Mahmood’s statement makes it clear that the batsman remains in Pakistan.