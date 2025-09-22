Hania Aamir steals hearts in Bangladesh with fluent Bangla charm

DHAKA – Lollywood queen Hania Aamir is in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka where she is representing Sunsilk as its brand ambassador. The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star’s appearance at multiple events and interactions with fans have created quite a buzz online.

Clips and pictures from her trip are doing rounds online, showing Hania enjoying photoshoots at local landmarks and warmly engaging with admirers. Fans praised her approachable personality and vibrant style throughout the visit.

When asked about picking between Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Bangladesh’s actor Shakib Khan. With a playful smile, she replied that since audience seemed to admire Shakib Khan more, her answer was also Shakib Khan. Her witty response drew loud applause and cheers from the crowd.

Another viral clip shows the actress speaking in Bengali, where she told a fan: “Rakin tumi dekhte shundor,” meaning “you look handsome.” The moment was widely shared and appreciated by her Bangladeshi fans.

She also graced ramp during the event, winning praise for her confident walk and stunning appearance.