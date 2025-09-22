Mahira Khan in revealing dress vs Ayeza Khan’s ethnic looks: Reactions pour in

KARACHI – Two of Pakistan’s leading actresses, Mahira Khan and Ayeza Khan, have recently found themselves at the center of an online conversation after their contrasting photo shoots made rounds on social media.

Mahira Khan, known for her bold fashion choices, appeared in a photoshoot wearing a revealing dress as red bra is evident in the photos that drew sharp criticism from several users. Many online commentators expressed disapproval, calling the styling too revealing and questioning its alignment with local cultural values.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

In contrast, Ayeza Khan was widely praised for her traditional and modest look in a recent ethnic-themed shoot.

Social media users admired her grace and elegance, with many calling her a role model for balancing fashion with cultural sensitivity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The reactions have once again highlighted how public perception in Pakistan often varies dramatically depending on how celebrities present themselves.

While some defended Mahira’s right to express herself freely through fashion, others emphasized the importance of cultural norms in public appearances.

Both actresses remain at the top of their careers, and their individual styles continue to spark discussions among fans and followers alike.