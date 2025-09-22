Mariyam Nafees’s message to ‘Mohsin bro’ goes viral after India beat Pakistan

KARACHI – Actress Mariyam Nafees has taken a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi after the national team suffered defeat in a match of Asia Cup 2025 against India.

Taking to social media platform X, the actress wrote, “Mohsin bro, under 19 wale Khilwa lo pliss” (please let the U-19 players play).

Her message quickly gained traction online, especially in the wake of Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ongoing Asia Cup T20.

The appeal came after Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the Super Four stage of the tournament. Pakistan had set a target of 172 runs, which India chased down in the 19th over with four wickets remaining.

This loss has significantly reduced Pakistan’s chances of reaching the tournament final. The team must now win both of their remaining matches to qualify; a single additional loss would eliminate them from the competition.

Notably, this was the second time India defeated Pakistan in the same tournament, having already secured an easy victory in the group stage.

Mariyam Nafees’s viral tweet reflects growing public frustration and a desire to see new, young talent brought into the national squad.