Punjab rolls out E-Taxi Pilot Project with Easy Five-Year Payment Plan

LAHORE – Punjab government rolled out pilot phase of its E-Taxi Scheme under the Smart Transport Project in what is said to be the landmark move to modernise urban transport and tackle unemployment in the region.

E-Taxi Scheme promises to empower unemployed youth with self-employment opportunities while offering citizens affordable, eco-friendly, and comfortable travel options.

As part of the project, Punjab government will provide 1,100 electric taxis on five-year easy installments. These vehicles will be available not only to young men and women but also to aspiring female drivers and private companies. To support the program, the Punjab government has committed a massive subsidy worth Rs3.5 billion.

Officials confirmed that individuals can apply for the taxis independently, while private companies are also eligible to acquire them in larger fleets. The deadline for submitting applications is October 5, 2025, and successful applicants will be chosen through a transparent ballot system to ensure fairness.

Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, hailed scheme as nothing short of revolutionary. He stressed the project would play a pivotal role in reducing unemployment across Punjab while simultaneously providing citizens with clean, affordable, and modern transportation.

With its combination of social uplift, green technology, and economic opportunity, E-Taxi Scheme is being seen as a game-changer for both job creation and sustainable urban mobility in Punjab.