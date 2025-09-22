Xiaomi Launches Redmi 15C: Sleek Design Meets Immersive Display and Everyday Power

LAHORE – Today, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 15C, featuring a sleek and refined design along with a large 6.9-inch immersive display that enhances everyday viewing experiences. With a robust battery and fast charging capabilities, the Redmi 15C is designed to provide reliable performance throughout the day.

The Redmi 15C has a slim body with a 3D quad-curved back that offers a smooth and balanced feel in the hand. Its design is further enhanced by a floating crater decoration that adds a touch of sophistication. The phone is available in four colours: Midnight Black, Mint Green, Moonlight Blue, and Twilight Orange. The Moonlight Blue and Twilight Orange hues are inspired by ocean tides and sunlight at various times of the day, achieved through a dual-colour magnetic ink process.

At the front, a spacious 6.9-inch HD+ display paired with an up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate offers smooth, responsive visuals, and a 50MP AI dual camera captures crisp, detailed shots in various lighting conditions. Despite its slim build, Redmi 15C packs a high-capacity 6000mAh battery—supporting up to 22 hours of video playback or 82 hours of music. 33W turbo charging brings the battery to 50% in just 31 minutes. For added flexibility, reverse charging allows Redmi 15C to power other devices when needed.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM⁸ via Memory extension and support for up to 1TB of expandable storage, Redmi 15C delivers a smooth, responsive experience across daily apps, light gaming, and multitasking. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2¹º with features like Circle to Search with Google and Google Gemini integration to enhance multitasking with intelligent assistance. Meanwhile, Xiaomi Interconnectivity features like Call sync and Shared clipboard make it easier to move between phone, tablet, and PC.

Its IP64-rated dust and water resistance allows the device to stand up to everyday splashes and dust. Meanwhile, a 200% volume boost makes media playback and alerts easier to hear in noisy environments.

Market Availability:

Redmi 15C is now available online at Mistore, Xiaomi Sale, Daraz & CoreCart. Xiaomi’s distributors are: Airlink, Tech Sirat, Phonezo, Coretech, Mobicell and Smartlink.

Redmi 15C is available in 2 variants in Pakistan : 4GB+128GB for 31,999 PKR & 6GB+128GB for 33,999 PKR

Device Specifications: