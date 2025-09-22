YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s post-arrest bail rejected in online gambling promotion case

LAHORE – Popular YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, will remain behind bars as a local court has rejected his post-arrest bail application.

Ducky Bhai is accused of promoting online gambling apps on social media platforms. He had approached the court for bail, but Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo dismissed the plea. Earlier, he had been sent to jail on judicial remand.

His lawyer, Advocate Chaudhry Usman Ali, filed the bail request under Section 497 of the Criminal Procedure Code, arguing that the case was false, malicious, and intended to damage his reputation. The defense maintained that the apps were not declared illegal by the government at the time of promotion and that investigators presented no evidence of fraud, deception, spamming, or spoofing.

The lawyer further noted that the charges under Sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code are bailable, no complainant has claimed financial loss, and Ducky Bhai has no prior criminal record or intention to flee the country.

Ducky Bhai, one of Pakistan’s most-followed YouTubers, was arrested weeks ago for allegedly endorsing gambling apps, which FIA and other agencies say lure youth into betting and financial harm.