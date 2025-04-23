Maria B under fire over ‘Non-Payment’ to Turkish influencer Türkan Atay

ISLAMABAD – Maria Butt, founder and owner of Pakistani clothing brand Maria. B, has been accused by Turkish Influencer Türkan Atay of unpaid photoshoot services.

Turkish digital creator Türkan Atay called out Maria over payment issues related to a shoot in Turkey. Delving into details, she vented out her frustration over unresolved payment. In social media post, Atay explained that after being roped in for a photoshoot in Turkey, she told all the expenditure and other details to brand..

She mentioned providing Maria B with a clear quotation based on these requirements, covering all the expenses, including the location and production costs. Atay claimed that after completing the shoot and posting the content on her social media platforms, Maria B paid her a single payment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Türkan Atay (@turkanpk)

Atay said she had informed the designer beforehand that she charged per outfit, and Maria B later attempted to explain the payment confusion, citing a usual practice of paying based on reels. Atay lamented move, saying it has been three months since the photoshoot and the issue remains unresolved.

Atay continued to accuse Maria B of wasting her time, stating, “They have treated me poorly, and it’s time to return my money. I have every right to it, and I will not work with you again.”

The dispute between influencer and fashion designer sparked considerable attention, with many following Atay’s social media stories to stay updated on the ongoing issue.