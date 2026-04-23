Bank of Punjab Signs Strategic MoU with Stacks to Advance Digital Remittances and Financial Innovation

The Bank of Punjab has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Stacks, marking an important step toward transforming Pakistan’s remittance landscape and strengthening the country’s digital financial ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by Mr Muneeb Ali, Co-founder of Stacks, and Mr Zafar Masud, President & CEO, The Bank of Punjab, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, financial inclusion, and the development of faster and more efficient cross-border payment solutions for Pakistan.

Through this collaboration, The Bank of Punjab will combine its banking expertise and institutional reach with Stacks’ technology capabilities to explore new ways to improve remittance services, focusing on speed, security, transparency, and convenience for overseas Pakistanis and their families.

As part of this initiative, the two organisations will also undertake a pilot transaction to explore the use of stablecoins for remittances. The pilot will assess how blockchain-based solutions can reduce transaction costs, shorten processing times, and enhance transparency in cross-border payments.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Zafar Masud, President & CEO, The Bank of Punjab, said: “This partnership reflects our continued focus on innovation and our commitment to building a more efficient, inclusive, and future-ready financial system. By exploring emerging technologies in collaboration with leading innovators such as Stacks, we aim to unlock new possibilities for remittances and create greater value for overseas Pakistanis.”

Mr Muneeb Ali, Co-founder of Stacks, said: “We are pleased to partner with The Bank of Punjab on this important initiative. By combining modern blockchain-based infrastructure with strong banking capabilities, we hope to demonstrate how next-generation payment rails can improve cross-border money movement and expand financial access.”

This partnership underscores The Bank of Punjab’s broader vision of embracing responsible innovation to support national priorities, promote financial inclusion, and contribute to a more connected and digitally empowered Pakistan.