Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise by $104m

KARACHI – Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves have increased by $104 million, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced, with both official and commercial bank holdings recording gains.

According to figures released by the State Bank, official reserves held by the SBP rose by $18 million, bringing the central bank’s holdings to $15.097 billion as of April 17.

Commercial bank reserves also posted an increase of $86 million, reaching $5.53 billion.

Combined, the country’s total foreign exchange reserves climbed by $104 million over the course of the past week.