Ayesha Omar's new bold photo sets internet on fire
Currently, Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is vacationing in Mykonos, Greece and the stunning pictures are setting travel goals for her massive fan following.
Dabbling in diverse roles and dropping major fashion goals, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.
From experiencing sunset to relishing flavoursome food and art, the Habs star shared multiple photos of her enjoying food and visit to stunning places. She also posed and shared beautiful clicks from a dreamy sunset.
"Mykonian Chaser. #ayeshaomar
#mykonos #islandliving
#sunsetchaser
#whentheskysonfire", captioned the Yalghaar actress.
On the work front, Omar was last seen in the film Rehbra and the actor is currently working on a project alongside Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed for a Pak-Turk show on Selahuddin Eyyubi.
