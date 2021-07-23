Beep – Pakistan makes use of indigenous messaging app mandatory for govt employees
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has made it mandatory for the government officials to use indigenous messaging application, Beep, once it is launched.
In a series of tweets, Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque said that the application has been developed and it will be launched after it completes testing phase.
BEEP Pakistan— Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) July 19, 2021
وزارت آئی ٹی نے بیپ پاکستان کے نام سے خصوصی و محفوظ ایپلی کیشن تیار کرلی ہے. تمام سرکاری افسران و ملازمین اس ایپلی کیشن کے استعمال کے پابند ہوں گے. ایپلی کیشن پر ان ہاؤس آزمائش ہورہی ہے چند ماہ آزمائش کے بعد اسے لانچ کردیا جائے گا. (وفاقی وزیر آئی ٹی امین الحق) pic.twitter.com/8LTagwX5So
Initially, the app will only offer chatting and voice calling features, he said, adding that video call feature will be rolled out in months of its launch.
He said that efforts have been made to develop a secure application so the data of the government officials could not be leaked.
