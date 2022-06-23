TikTok star Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral
TikTok star Romaisa Khan has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm.
The popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either as she shared her new dance video.
"I took on the #NoItchNoGlitch dance challenge!!???? The moves were so cool and I absolutely loved dancing to this groovy jingle.
"HeadandShouldersNeem reduces itchiness from your scalp and gives up to 100% dandruff protection. Time for you guys to show me your version!", she captioned.
Khan is a famous TikTok star and a model. She is known for her beautiful looks, cute smile and personality. She is primarily famous for comedy video clips, and dancing videos and performs lip-syncs on TikTok( Musical.ly).
