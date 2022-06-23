Today's #currencyexchange rates in #Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 23, 2022

08:33 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 23, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 213 215
Euro EUR 222 225
UK Pound Sterling GBP 258.5 261.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 57.5 58.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 56 56.8
Australian Dollar AUD 147.93 149.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 548.72 553.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 164.09 165.44
China Yuan CNY 31.71 31.96
Danish Krone DKK 30.08 30.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.02 27.37
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 1.54 1.59
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 683.66 688.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.24 48.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 134.1 135.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.58 21.88
Omani Riyal OMR 548.72 553.22
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 58.28 58.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 151.97 153.27
Swedish Korona SEK 20.28 20.58
Swiss Franc CHF 217.59 219.34
Thai Bhat THB 6 6.1

