Today's #currencyexchange rates in #Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 23, 2022
08:33 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 23, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|213
|215
|Euro
|EUR
|222
|225
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|258.5
|261.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|57.5
|58.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|56
|56.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|147.93
|149.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|548.72
|553.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.09
|165.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.71
|31.96
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|30.08
|30.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|27.02
|27.37
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.54
|1.59
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|683.66
|688.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|48.24
|48.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|134.1
|135.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.58
|21.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|548.72
|553.22
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|58.28
|58.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|151.97
|153.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.28
|20.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|217.59
|219.34
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6
|6.1
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Football legend Maradona’s personal doctors, nurses to face ...09:33 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
- Today's #currencyexchange rates in #Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:33 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 June 202208:13 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
- EU mission arrives in Pakistan to assess action on international ...11:25 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani parliament will take ownership of peace talks with TTP, ...10:55 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Sarwat Gilani says won't play 'stereotypical' roles anymore
09:41 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Imran Ashraf’s fans go on a hunt to find their favourite actor07:23 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Court disposes of plea against authenticity of Meera and Atiqur ...07:00 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Has Bollywood’s 'Raksha Bandhan' copied Lollywood’s 'Load ...06:10 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022