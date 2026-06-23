Big Drop in Gold Rates as Per-Tola Price falls to Rs432,236 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed big drop in Pakistan on Tuesday, as prices changed in local and global bullion markets.

On June 23, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs10,400 to Rs432,236. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold declined by Rs9,360, bringing it down to Rs368,985.

Unit Old Price Change New Price Gold (per tola) Rs442,636 – Rs10,400 Rs432,236 Gold (10 grams) Rs378,345 – Rs9,360 Rs368,985 International Gold (per ounce) $4,202 – $104 $4,098 Silver (per tola) Rs7,151 – Rs487 Rs6,664

The decline in Pakistan’s bullion market was in line with trends in the international market. Global gold prices dropped by $104 per ounce, settling at $4,098 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Market observers attribute local price movements largely to fluctuations in international gold rates and currency dynamics.

Silver prices also witnessed a notable decrease. The price of silver per tola fell by Rs487, taking the rate to Rs6,664.

The sharp fall in both gold and silver prices highlights the volatility currently affecting precious metals markets, with domestic rates continuing to track developments in global trading.