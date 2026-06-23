Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Per tola Gold Price – 23 June 2026

Pakistan’s gold market remained stable, with prices recording another jump amid a broader upturn in international bullion rates.

On Tuesday, the price of gold per tola soared by Rs4,643 to settle at Rs442,636. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold edged up by Rs4,179, reaching Rs378,345.

Gold Rates Today

Unit Price Gold (per tola) 442,636 Gold (10 grams) 378,345 Silver (per tola) 7,151

In the international market, gold prices also moved up. The price of the precious metal surged by $46.43 per ounce to $4,202, including a premium of $20. The increase in global rates contributed to the upward movement in Pakistan’s gold market.

Market analysts note that local gold prices generally track international trends and currency movements. As global bullion prices softened, domestic rates reflected the impact, resulting in another day of losses for investors and traders.