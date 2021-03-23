Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-23-Updated 10:00 AM
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2021 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 155.80 156.50
Euro EUR 184 186
UK Pound Sterling GBP 215 218
U.A.E Dirham AED 42.30 42.80
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.35 41.85
Australian Dollar AUD 119.50 121.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 393.30 395.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 123 125
China Yuan CNY 24.20 24.35
Danish Krone DKK 23.65 23.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17 17.25
Indian Rupee INR 2.13 2.20
Japanese Yen JPY 1.48 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 491 493.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 37.45 37.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 102.50 103.20
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.65 17.90
Omani Riyal OMR 399 401
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 40.90 41.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 114.50 116
Swedish Korona SEK 18.10 18.35
Swiss Franc CHF 162.05 162.95
Thai Bhat THB 5 5.10

