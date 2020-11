HEC's releases list of recognized degree awarding institutions

Lahore (Web Desk) - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has released an updated list of recognized degree granting institutions, which may serve as a guide to students seeking admissions in the upcoming academic year.

"The students are encouraged to check the list of recognized institutions before applying,” said the HEC spokesperson.

HEC recognizes a total of 179 degree-awarding public and private universities in Pakistan.

According to the HEC website: "Degrees/Transcripts issued only by the Universities/Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs) (179) listed here will be recognized and attested by the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad."