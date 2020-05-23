Applications on Ehsaas Labour Portal to be received by Monday 
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar has said that applications on Ehsaas Labour Portal will be received by Monday next.

She made the announcement in a tweet today (Saturday).

The Ehsaas Labour portal was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide financial assistance of 12,000 rupees to those rendered jobless by the lockdown.

The funds for this purpose will be provided from PM's Covid Relief Fund.

