12:16 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
Prof Faisal Fayyaz awarded Black Belt 1st Dan
LAHORE – Iran Shotokan Karate Federation has awarded honorary black belt 1st Dan and chief guest shield to Prof Faisal Fayyaz, Founder & President of Sports Promotion Society International (SPSI), during the concluding ceremony of Pakistan Kancha Mamorou Mewa Cup Karate Championship 2022.

Faisal also received best Educator Award 2022, world most inspirational teacher, global Excellence Award and honorary doctorate award on World Teachers Day on October 5, 2022.

He has also signed an MoU with Six International Indonesian Universities while other affiliations and collaborations are in process for the promotion and development of physical education and sports sciences especially for youth of Pakistan.

Recently, Faisal Fayyaz, Founder and President of SPSI and Pakistan Sports Promoters, has received National Youth Empowerment Award 2022 on the basis of Physical Education, Science, Technology, Gymnastics and Sports Sciences by Rising Pakistan, Educasa International and Minhaj Youth League. His services to the youth at the grassroots level were highly applauded. 

Faisal Fayyaz, international sportsman, gymnast, coach and sports administrator, as well as researcher in Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Educational Technologies and Computer Sciences, and Ambassador of several international bodies, is also an editorial member of the Asia Pacific Journal of Advanced Education and Technology. He successfully presented his research on May 10 at the Regeneron ISEF in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, representing Pakistan at the C101 Auditorium, World Congress Center where he was appreciated by the international audience, directors, teachers, school and college.

