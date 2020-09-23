GB Legislative Assembly elections to be held on November 15
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
GB Legislative Assembly elections to be held on November 15
Share

ISLAMABAD - The general elections for the Gilgit Biltistan Assembly will be held on November 15, 2020.

President Arif Alvi has approved elections summary sent by Prime Minister Imran Khan the other day.

Earlier, an election was scheduled for August 18 but was postponed due to the multiple issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and local political engagemenst.

Currently, the GB Legislative Assembly has 33 seats and PML-N is leading the house.

More From This Category
Assets beyond means: NAB arrests ...
01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully ...
12:36 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
12:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif appears before LHC for interim ...
11:35 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in ...
09:18 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to address UN’s key panel dealing with ...
08:44 AM | 24 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICTURES: Ayeza Khan with her little sister
12:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr