GB Legislative Assembly elections to be held on November 15

ISLAMABAD - The general elections for the Gilgit Biltistan Assembly will be held on November 15, 2020.

President Arif Alvi has approved elections summary sent by Prime Minister Imran Khan the other day.

Earlier, an election was scheduled for August 18 but was postponed due to the multiple issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and local political engagemenst.

Currently, the GB Legislative Assembly has 33 seats and PML-N is leading the house.