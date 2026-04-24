Inflation rises to 13.98pc annually in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Bureau of Statistics has released its weekly inflation report, revealing that the annual inflation rate in the country has risen to 13.98%, up from 12.16% recorded last week.

According to the report, prices of 19 essential items increased over the past week, while 9 items became cheaper and 23 remained stable.

During the week, potato prices rose by 3.13%, bread by 0.91%, and cooking oil by 0.69%. Prices of eggs, mutton, chicken, and ghee also saw an upward trend.

On the other hand, tomato prices dropped significantly by 27.65% and onions by 9.35%. Prices of diesel, LPG, flour, and sugar also declined.

Despite the annual increase, the report noted a 0.33% decrease in inflation on a weekly basis.