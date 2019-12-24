ATC extends bail of PM Imran's nephew Hassan in PIC attack case
Share
LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to Hassan Niazi—the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan - till January 2 in the hospital attack case.
The lawyer appeared before the court amid tight security. He pleaded the court for extension in the bail. The court accepted the plea and approved the extension.
Hassan Niazi was also spotted in the lawyers’ attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. After his picture went viral on social media, police raided his house to arrest him but could not as he was not present in the home.
Later, he appeared before the court and secured pre-arrest bail in the case.
A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing 'tussle' with the doctors of the PIC, had stormed the hospital, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault.
The cases have been registered under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 322 (qatl-bis-sabab), 452 (trespassing), 353 (assault to deter public servant from performing duty), 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 395 (dacoity) as well as Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).
- Rana Sanaullah not yet acquitted in narcotics case, says Shehryar ...08:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
-
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019