Pakistan-China military exercise Shaheen-IX 2020 concludes (VIDEO)
01:45 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – The Pakistan-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX” ends at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force on Thursday (today).

The Chief of the Air Staff, Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest to mark the conclusion of the exercise between ‘forever friends’. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also attended the ending ceremony as guest of honour.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said the existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare, called for enhanced partnership between Pakistan and China as indeed between our Armed Forces.

It was heartening that with every passing year, Pakistan-China friendship became stronger and stronger, he added.

The Air Chief termed the China Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC) as game-changer, and also manifestation of common objectives and destiny. The Air Marshall also expressed his gratitude to General Ding Laihang and Commander PLAAF for sending a large contingent to participate in the exercise despite Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also addressed the ceremony. "International and regional strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in the security environment. This calls for the collaboration of our two countries and two armed forces in maintaining peace and stability and to cope with shared challenges," he said.

