Search

Sports

Shahid Afridi named Pakistan cricket's interim chief selector

Web Desk 02:21 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Shahid Afridi named Pakistan cricket's interim chief selector
Source: @safridiofficial/Instagram

Former skipper and star player Shahid Khan Afridi has been named as interim chief selector of Pakistan's national squad, it emerged on Saturday. 

Reports in local media suggest that the newly-appointed management committee spearheaded by Najam Sethi has named an interim selection committee. 

Afridi will lead the selection committee whereas other members include Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. Meanwhile, Haroon Rashid has been given the role of the convener.

In a statement, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said “I welcome the interim Men’s National Selection Committee and have no doubts that despite limited time, they will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand.

“Shahid Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear. He has nearly 20 years of cricket experience, has featured in all formats with significant success and more importantly, has always backed and supported young talent. So, in our collective opinion, there is no better person than him to understand the rigours, demands and challenges of the modern day game.

“I remain confident that through his insight and knowledge of the game, he will help Pakistan select the best and most deserving players, and contribute in the side’s success in the upcoming series.”

Shahid Afridi also reacted, saying he feels honoured to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will have no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best.

“We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans...I will soon convene a meeting of the selectors and will share my plans with reference to the upcoming matches.”

The legendary player appeared in 27 Tests, around 400 ODIs and 99 T20I till 2018 in which he scored a total of 11,196 runs and took more than 500 wickets. 

Pakistan Cricket Board makes drastic changes, days as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB operations for the next three months.

Sports

Shaheen Afridi leads wishes as Haris Rauf set to tie knot today

12:14 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

New Zealand cricket team reaches Pakistan for Tests, ODI series

05:22 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Lt Gen (r) Qazi Ikram elected president of Pakistan Golf Federation

01:49 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Najam Sethi-led committee to run cricket board affairs as PCB’s 2014 constitution restored

09:43 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Hasan Ali returns as Pakistan name 16-member squad for New Zealand Tests

11:35 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Ahmed Baig bags Pakistan Open Golf title

08:59 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

04:15 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2022

07:45 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.15 606.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.22 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK

21.78

 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.43 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: