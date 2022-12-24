Shahid Afridi named Pakistan cricket's interim chief selector

Former skipper and star player Shahid Khan Afridi has been named as interim chief selector of Pakistan's national squad, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports in local media suggest that the newly-appointed management committee spearheaded by Najam Sethi has named an interim selection committee.

Afridi will lead the selection committee whereas other members include Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. Meanwhile, Haroon Rashid has been given the role of the convener.

In a statement, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said “I welcome the interim Men’s National Selection Committee and have no doubts that despite limited time, they will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand.

“Shahid Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear. He has nearly 20 years of cricket experience, has featured in all formats with significant success and more importantly, has always backed and supported young talent. So, in our collective opinion, there is no better person than him to understand the rigours, demands and challenges of the modern day game.

“I remain confident that through his insight and knowledge of the game, he will help Pakistan select the best and most deserving players, and contribute in the side’s success in the upcoming series.”

Shahid Afridi also reacted, saying he feels honoured to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will have no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best.

“We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans...I will soon convene a meeting of the selectors and will share my plans with reference to the upcoming matches.”

The legendary player appeared in 27 Tests, around 400 ODIs and 99 T20I till 2018 in which he scored a total of 11,196 runs and took more than 500 wickets.

Pakistan Cricket Board makes drastic changes, days as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB operations for the next three months.