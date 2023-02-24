PMShehbaz addresses #NationalApexCommittee

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the meeting of the National Apex Committee in the federal capital that was convened to discuss the law and order situation in the country.

The premier had summoned the meeting a day earlier. The committee aims at discussing and formulating a strategy to deal with the rising terrorism in the country.

The meeting is being attended by the civilian and military leadership of the country.

