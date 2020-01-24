UK changes its travel advice to reflect improved security situation in Pakistan

British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer, says Dr Christian Turner
Web Desk
06:15 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The United Kingdom has changed its travel advice for Pakistan to reflect the improved security situation in the South Asian country.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner in a video message said it is great credit to the hard work of the government of Pakistan in delivering improved security over the past five years.

The top diplomat said he will be delighted that British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer.

The announcement made Friday is the result of a comprehensive review of UK travel advice for Pakistan, based on a wide-ranging assessment of the country's security situation.

This is the first major update in the travel advice since 2015.

The improved security situation allowed for the return of British Airways to Pakistan in June last year and the visit by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October of same year. Among other changes, the advice now allows for travel by road to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kalesh and Bamboret Valleys.

